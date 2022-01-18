Winpak (TSE:WPK) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $39.57

Shares of Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$39.57 and traded as low as C$36.86. Winpak shares last traded at C$37.74, with a volume of 37,629 shares trading hands.

Separately, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Winpak from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

The stock has a market cap of C$2.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 8.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$36.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$39.57.

Winpak (TSE:WPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$320.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$296.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Winpak Ltd. will post 2.1700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Winpak’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.83%.

In other Winpak news, Director Antti Aarnio-Wihuri purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$35.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$287,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 183,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,587,802. Also, Director Ilkka Tapio Suominen purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$37.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$92,625.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at C$203,775. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 10,670 shares of company stock worth $386,372.

About Winpak (TSE:WPK)

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films for printing, laminating, and bag making, including shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for printing, metalizing, or laminating processes, food packaging, and industrial applications.

