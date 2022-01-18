WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ) Sees Large Volume Increase

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 8,746 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 128,250 shares.The stock last traded at $79.57 and had previously closed at $80.17.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.91 and its 200 day moving average is $78.80.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEDJ. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund during the third quarter worth about $136,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 132.2% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period.

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree International Hedged Equity Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index. The WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index provides exposure to European equities while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations between the Euro and the United States dollar.

