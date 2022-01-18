Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.38.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WKHS shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WKHS. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 178.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Workhorse Group by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 25,071 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Workhorse Group by 726.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Workhorse Group by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 55,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 19,285 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Workhorse Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $958,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WKHS opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. Workhorse Group has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $42.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.35 million, a PE ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.73.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.58). Workhorse Group had a net margin of 1,095.71% and a negative return on equity of 84.79%. The company had revenue of ($0.58) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.78) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Workhorse Group will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

