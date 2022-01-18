Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,995 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,909 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Workiva worth $19,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 0.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 24,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 2.0% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Workiva by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,781 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Workiva by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,965 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Workiva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Workiva alerts:

WK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Workiva from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.17.

Shares of Workiva stock opened at $116.82 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.80. Workiva Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.00 and a 12-month high of $173.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.43 and a beta of 1.41.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.27. Workiva had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a negative return on equity of 31.90%. The business had revenue of $112.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.52 million. On average, analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $90,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.31, for a total transaction of $3,732,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 981,000 shares of company stock valued at $148,348,750. 12.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK).

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.