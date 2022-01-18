World Token Price Reaches $0.0196 on Exchanges (WORLD)

World Token (CURRENCY:WORLD) traded 25.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 18th. Over the last seven days, World Token has traded up 20.1% against the U.S. dollar. One World Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0196 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. World Token has a market cap of $1.95 million and $69,529.00 worth of World Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About World Token

World Token was first traded on January 27th, 2021. World Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,746,877 coins. World Token’s official Twitter account is @worldtoken_

According to CryptoCompare, “WORLD is a unique platform that combines the tokenomics of current frictionless yield protocols for instant rewards with the additional benefits of staking in its upcoming marketplace. This way the best rewards can be guaranteed without any token inflation. A 3% transaction tax goes to holders (later on merchants too), stakers, and a perpetual marketing and development fund. This project is built to keep going and continually expand further until it has its own ecosystem to call its own. “

