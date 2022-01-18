WPP (NYSE:WPP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $69.98

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $69.98 and traded as high as $81.74. WPP shares last traded at $81.66, with a volume of 101,519 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, October 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WPP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in WPP by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of WPP by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of WPP by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of WPP by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of WPP by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. 4.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPP

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

