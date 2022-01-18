Wrapmanager Inc. Decreases Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Wrapmanager Inc. reduced its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $626.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,691.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom stock traded down $12.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $583.99. The company had a trading volume of 22,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,584,180. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $604.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $533.14. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $419.14 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.11 billion, a PE ratio of 39.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.33%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $589.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $658.65.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

