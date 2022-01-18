Wrapmanager Inc. Has $1.31 Million Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Wrapmanager Inc. lessened its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 60.0% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW stock traded up $6.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $538.00. The company had a trading volume of 14,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,270. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $448.27 and a 52 week high of $707.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $632.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $626.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 487.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.01.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOW. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Summit Insights began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $820.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $680.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $719.43.

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.98, for a total transaction of $1,202,993.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.36, for a total value of $8,660,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,655 shares of company stock worth $15,161,081. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

