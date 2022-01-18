Wrapmanager Inc. Has $3.94 Million Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,810 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Autodesk makes up approximately 1.0% of Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,716 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,885,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth $375,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 10,680 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 828,988 shares of the software company’s stock worth $241,983,000 after buying an additional 27,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 21,636 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,315,000 after buying an additional 8,937 shares in the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autodesk alerts:

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $51,312.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $1,210,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,109 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,749. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $355.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.31.

ADSK stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $257.85. 8,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,413,420. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $281.13 and its 200-day moving average is $295.84. The company has a market cap of $56.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.05 and a 12 month high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.