Wrapmanager Inc. Purchases 1,080 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 70,897,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,773,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,968 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,559,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,012,000 after purchasing an additional 920,746 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,530,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,256,000 after purchasing an additional 254,160 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 105.8% during the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 5,503,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,209,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,059,000 after acquiring an additional 339,779 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.58. 67,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,312,350. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.47 and a fifty-two week high of $151.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.22.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.