Wrapmanager Inc. Raises Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,374 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Capital International Investors grew its position in Netflix by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,144,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,459 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Netflix by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,173,519,000 after purchasing an additional 850,245 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Netflix by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,789,412 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,092,150,000 after purchasing an additional 616,339 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,388,098 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,317,837,000 after acquiring an additional 560,665 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $266,342,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on NFLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Erste Group upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $665.06.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total transaction of $4,720,326.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,792 shares of company stock valued at $20,692,321 in the last three months. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $6.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $519.26. 48,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,439,240. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $478.54 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The company has a market capitalization of $230.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $614.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $591.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

