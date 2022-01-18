Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 612 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Wrapmanager Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 31,221.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,119,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,151 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,140,037,000 after buying an additional 958,832 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,449,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,506,000 after buying an additional 578,848 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 993,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,959,000 after buying an additional 391,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,848,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $3.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $297.25. 20,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,850. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $239.41 and a twelve month high of $328.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.00.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

