Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 9,938 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wrapmanager Inc. lowered its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 28.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,938 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,862,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 34,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 750,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,262,000 after purchasing an additional 68,948 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,709,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 77,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PFE traded down $1.07 on Tuesday, reaching $53.88. 472,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,232,621. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 46.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.80.

In related news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

