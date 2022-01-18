Wrapmanager Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Wrapmanager Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 29.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 6,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $3.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $284.58. 74,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,077,910. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $300.65. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $226.77 and a 12-month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

