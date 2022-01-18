Wrapped NXM Market Cap Hits $85.11 Million (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. Wrapped NXM has a total market capitalization of $85.11 million and $3.54 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wrapped NXM has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. One Wrapped NXM coin can now be bought for approximately $50.75 or 0.00120021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005085 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00054067 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006984 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Wrapped NXM

Wrapped NXM (CRYPTO:WNXM) is a coin. Its launch date was July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. Wrapped NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io . Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped NXM

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

