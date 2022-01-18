W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $147.91 Million

Equities research analysts expect that W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) will report $147.91 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $129.91 million and the highest is $165.90 million. W&T Offshore reported sales of $94.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 56.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full-year sales of $528.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $499.28 million to $558.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $642.50 million, with estimates ranging from $593.20 million to $691.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover W&T Offshore.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WTI. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.10 to $6.90 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in W&T Offshore by 23,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 7,125 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in W&T Offshore by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in W&T Offshore during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in W&T Offshore during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in W&T Offshore during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTI stock opened at $4.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $624.99 million, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 2.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.72. W&T Offshore has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $5.14.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

