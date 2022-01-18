Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Short Interest Up 29.0% in December

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,940,000 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the December 15th total of 3,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

In other news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $3,378,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $203,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 10,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Xcel Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 100,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,775,000 after buying an additional 24,222 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 62,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 31,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $68.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.58. Xcel Energy has a twelve month low of $57.23 and a twelve month high of $72.94.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 10.60%. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Xcel Energy will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on XEL shares. Bank of America raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays upgraded Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Mizuho upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

