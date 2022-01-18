XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in XPeng were worth $4,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XPEV. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of XPeng by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of XPeng by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in XPeng in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in XPeng in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in XPeng in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 27.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on XPEV. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of XPeng from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on XPeng from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Macquarie began coverage on XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on XPeng in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Shares of XPEV stock opened at $49.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.87 and a beta of 7.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.85. XPeng Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.73 and a 12-month high of $60.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $887.72 million for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 28.56%. On average, equities analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

