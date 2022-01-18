XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 67.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 74,283 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 15.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,934,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,249,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,027 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 25.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,782,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $529,177,000 after acquiring an additional 774,370 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,156,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,508,000 after acquiring an additional 80,971 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.1% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,827,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,630,000 after acquiring an additional 20,575 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 31.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,623,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,087,000 after acquiring an additional 384,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

In other XPO Logistics news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $238,770,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XPO opened at $70.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.76. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.24 and a 1-year high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 26.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XPO shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $106.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.04.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

