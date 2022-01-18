XSGD Hits Market Capitalization of $200.51 Million (XSGD)

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. One XSGD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00001748 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, XSGD has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. XSGD has a total market cap of $200.51 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00059239 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00068482 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,089.92 or 0.07451492 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,532.18 or 1.00157001 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00066938 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007708 BTC.

About XSGD

XSGD’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 288,638,171 coins and its circulating supply is 276,593,371 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

XSGD Coin Trading

