Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Xylem were worth $3,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 0.4% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Xylem by 3.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in Xylem during the third quarter worth $309,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 5.0% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Xylem by 82.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $111.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.63 and a 52-week high of $138.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.54.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.92%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Xylem in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.30.

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $7,262,601.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total value of $260,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,643 shares of company stock valued at $7,766,221. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

