Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Shares Gap Down to $6.54

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.54, but opened at $6.25. Yalla Group shares last traded at $6.40, with a volume of 7,494 shares traded.
The stock has a market capitalization of $905.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.02.
Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Yalla Group had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $71.31 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS.
Yalla Group Company Profile (NYSE:YALA)
Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.
