Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Shares Gap Down to $6.54

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.54, but opened at $6.25. Yalla Group shares last traded at $6.40, with a volume of 7,494 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $905.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.02.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Yalla Group had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $71.31 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yalla Group in the second quarter worth $603,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Yalla Group during the second quarter valued at $39,980,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Yalla Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Yalla Group in the second quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Yalla Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Yalla Group Company Profile (NYSE:YALA)

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.

