Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $75.00. The company traded as low as $48.76 and last traded at $49.48, with a volume of 75828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.34.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HSBC raised Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $77.50 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Yandex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YNDX. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Yandex during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,229,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yandex by 213.7% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,868 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 7,404 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Yandex by 62.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,987 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yandex by 0.6% during the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 31,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Yandex by 28.9% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,857 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of -127.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.24.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Yandex had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yandex will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Yandex Company Profile (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

