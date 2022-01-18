Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) had its price target cut by research analysts at Citigroup from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 43.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on YNDX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $77.50 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.86.

YNDX stock opened at $52.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Yandex has a one year low of $50.27 and a one year high of $87.11. The stock has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of -134.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.90.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter. Yandex had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.29%. On average, research analysts expect that Yandex will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Yandex in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yandex by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 590 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yandex in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Yandex by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 466 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Yandex by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 972 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

About Yandex

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

