YENTEN Price Reaches $0.0022 on Exchanges (YTN)

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 18th. One YENTEN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, YENTEN has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. YENTEN has a market cap of $93,459.12 and approximately $13.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,483.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,101.25 or 0.07475836 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $140.13 or 0.00337786 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.49 or 0.00909964 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00078730 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00010608 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.54 or 0.00483428 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00008838 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $107.00 or 0.00257923 BTC.

YENTEN Coin Profile

YENTEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here . YENTEN’s official website is yentencoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

YENTEN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YENTEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YENTEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

