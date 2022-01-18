YFFII Finance (YFFII) Market Cap Hits $3,965.47

YFFII Finance (CURRENCY:YFFII) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. YFFII Finance has a total market cap of $3,965.47 and approximately $104,358.00 worth of YFFII Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, YFFII Finance has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. One YFFII Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000314 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get YFFII Finance alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005183 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00055741 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

YFFII Finance Profile

YFFII Finance (YFFII) is a coin. YFFII Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,000 coins. YFFII Finance’s official Twitter account is @yffiifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YFFII Finance is yffii.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YFFII describes itself as the original vision of yearn.finance (YFI). “

YFFII Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YFFII Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YFFII Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YFFII Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YFFII Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YFFII Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.