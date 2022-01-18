YFValue Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1,534.00 (YFV)

YFValue (CURRENCY:YFV) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 18th. YFValue has a total market capitalization of $7.54 million and approximately $1,534.00 worth of YFValue was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YFValue coin can currently be purchased for about $1.63 or 0.00008941 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, YFValue has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005070 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00054579 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00007048 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

YFValue Coin Profile

YFValue (CRYPTO:YFV) is a coin. YFValue’s total supply is 4,646,342 coins and its circulating supply is 4,633,852 coins. YFValue’s official message board is medium.com/@yfv.finance . YFValue’s official Twitter account is @value_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YFValue is yfv.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YFV is the governance token of YFValue protocol. The project aims to bring the true value of yield farming finance accessible to all users, regardless of whether the user is a big whale or small minnow, via its unique features, namely the voting of the inflationary rate of the supply and a referral system with automatic burning done fully on-chain. “

YFValue Coin Trading

