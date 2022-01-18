Yonatan Malca Buys 7,232 Shares of Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) Stock

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) Director Yonatan Malca purchased 7,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $19,815.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ENTX stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $2.84. 72,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,247. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.19 and a 200-day moving average of $4.30. Entera Bio Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $10.16. The firm has a market cap of $67.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.52.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Entera Bio had a negative return on equity of 118.06% and a negative net margin of 3,086.76%. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Entera Bio Ltd. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ENTX. B. Riley dropped their target price on Entera Bio from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Entera Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Entera Bio by 145.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Entera Bio during the third quarter worth $54,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Entera Bio during the second quarter worth $86,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Entera Bio during the second quarter worth $105,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Entera Bio during the second quarter worth $14,071,000. 23.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Entera Bio

Entera Bio Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics. It develops an oral formulation of parathyroid hormone. The company was founded on June 1, 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

