YOU COIN (YOU) Achieves Market Cap of $2.01 Million

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. One YOU COIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YOU COIN has a market capitalization of $2.01 million and approximately $146,453.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded up 8.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About YOU COIN

YOU is a coin. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2 . YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

YOU COIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

