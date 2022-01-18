Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) to Announce $0.63 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Amphenol’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.66. Amphenol reported earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Amphenol.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on APH. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen downgraded shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.95.

Shares of Amphenol stock traded down $1.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.85. 81,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,122,820. The company has a market capitalization of $47.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Amphenol has a 52-week low of $58.58 and a 52-week high of $88.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.68%.

In other Amphenol news, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $13,889,066.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $4,632,244.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 985,600 shares of company stock worth $81,038,736. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 534.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amphenol (APH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.