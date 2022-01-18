Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $130.58 Million

Equities analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) will report sales of $130.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Bill.com’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $130.22 million and the highest is $131.44 million. Bill.com posted sales of $54.05 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 141.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full-year sales of $539.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $538.08 million to $542.93 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $731.50 million, with estimates ranging from $699.51 million to $760.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bill.com.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 52.34%. The company had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BILL. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $296.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Bill.com from $280.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. raised their price objective on Bill.com from $284.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bill.com in a report on Monday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.39.

Bill.com stock opened at $181.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $259.62 and a 200 day moving average of $253.09. The stock has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of -100.62 and a beta of 2.25. Bill.com has a one year low of $109.64 and a one year high of $348.49.

In other news, CEO Blake Thomas Murray sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.11, for a total value of $42,155,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Allison Mnookin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.03, for a total transaction of $3,410,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 429,761 shares of company stock valued at $128,008,054. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BILL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Bill.com by 18.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bill.com by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Bill.com by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Bill.com by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Bill.com by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

