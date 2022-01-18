Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.10 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) will post $10.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Electric Last Mile Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $11.40 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Electric Last Mile Solutions will report full-year sales of $10.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.90 million to $11.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $508.70 million, with estimates ranging from $400.00 million to $617.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Electric Last Mile Solutions.

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ELMS shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electric Last Mile Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

NASDAQ ELMS opened at $6.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.94. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a 52 week low of $6.03 and a 52 week high of $14.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ELMS. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the third quarter worth $37,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Electric Last Mile Solutions by 2,317.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

Electric Last Mile Solutions Company Profile

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

