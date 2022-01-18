Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $48.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) will post sales of $48.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Impinj’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $52.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $47.00 million. Impinj reported sales of $36.45 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Impinj will report full year sales of $186.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $184.70 million to $189.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $224.44 million, with estimates ranging from $220.12 million to $231.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Impinj.

Get Impinj alerts:

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $45.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.13 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.97% and a negative return on equity of 43.37%. The company’s revenue was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PI shares. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Impinj from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. boosted their price target on Impinj from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Impinj in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Impinj presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.36.

Shares of PI opened at $90.62 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.98. Impinj has a 12-month low of $39.69 and a 12-month high of $94.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -45.77 and a beta of 2.33.

In other news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $65,221.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $27,226.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,057,919 shares of company stock worth $82,789,563. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Impinj during the third quarter worth about $10,295,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Impinj during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,631,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Impinj by 8.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,465,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,613,000 after purchasing an additional 116,340 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Impinj by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,836,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,946,000 after buying an additional 111,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Impinj by 728.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after buying an additional 106,736 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Impinj Company Profile

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Impinj (PI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.