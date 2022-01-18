Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kore Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:KORE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $58.13 Million

Analysts predict that Kore Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:KORE) will announce $58.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kore Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $59.88 million and the lowest is $56.00 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kore Group will report full year sales of $241.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $239.92 million to $243.79 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $238.72 million, with estimates ranging from $228.19 million to $247.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kore Group.

Kore Group (NYSE:KORE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $67.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.85 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KORE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kore Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Kore Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Kore Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Kore Group in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

KORE stock opened at $6.70 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.00. Kore Group has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $9.50.

Kore Group Company Profile

KORE Group Holdings Inc provides Internet of Things solutions and IoT Connectivity-as-a-Service. KORE Group Holdings Inc, formerly known as Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp., is based in ATLANTA.

