Zacks: Analysts Anticipate McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) to Post $5.37 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) to report $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for McKesson’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.02. McKesson reported earnings of $4.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McKesson will report full-year earnings of $22.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.25 to $22.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $22.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.69 to $22.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for McKesson.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. The firm had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.80 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCK. Barclays increased their price target on McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on McKesson from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on McKesson from $279.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.42.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $256.52 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $234.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.26. The stock has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.52, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.78. McKesson has a 52-week low of $169.34 and a 52-week high of $256.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.25%.

In other news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 8,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total transaction of $1,878,323.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,960,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,633 shares of company stock worth $15,322,645 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in McKesson by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in McKesson by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in McKesson by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. 85.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

