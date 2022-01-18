Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) to Announce $0.84 EPS

Equities research analysts expect NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) to report earnings per share of $0.84 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for NBT Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.80. NBT Bancorp posted earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NBT Bancorp.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $118.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.37 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 30.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

In related news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley bought 1,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.57 per share, for a total transaction of $44,996.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 27,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 54.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NBTB opened at $42.14 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.65. NBT Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $42.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.28%.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NBT Bancorp (NBTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.