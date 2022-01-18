Zacks: Analysts Anticipate O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to Announce $5.94 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to post $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $6.32. O’Reilly Automotive reported earnings per share of $5.40 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full year earnings of $29.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $29.15 to $30.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $30.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $29.00 to $33.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover O’Reilly Automotive.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.07 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Edward Jones lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $796.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $675.97.

NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $9.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $669.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,140. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12-month low of $424.03 and a 12-month high of $710.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $669.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $629.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The stock has a market cap of $45.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 7,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.18, for a total value of $4,875,854.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total value of $3,229,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,458 shares of company stock valued at $19,105,646 over the last 90 days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORLY. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. RE Advisers Corp raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

