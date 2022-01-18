Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to Post $4.48 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $4.48 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.14. Ulta Beauty posted earnings per share of $3.41 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full year earnings of $17.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.89 to $17.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $18.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.95 to $19.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ulta Beauty.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ULTA. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $449.43.

In related news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total transaction of $20,530,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total transaction of $2,115,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 28.5% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 16.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.0% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $1.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $376.29. 6,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,590. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $276.00 and a 12 month high of $422.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $395.46 and a 200-day moving average of $376.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.66.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Further Reading: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ulta Beauty (ULTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.