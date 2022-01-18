Zacks: Analysts Expect Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) to Post $1.09 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) will announce earnings of $1.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.98. Bausch Health Companies reported earnings of $1.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.32. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $5.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bausch Health Companies.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 2,440.75% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion.

Several brokerages recently commented on BHC. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.78.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, Director Steven D. Miller purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.24 per share, with a total value of $1,212,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter valued at $228,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 1,084.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter valued at $107,000. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BHC opened at $27.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.53. Bausch Health Companies has a 12 month low of $22.99 and a 12 month high of $34.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of -8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.64.

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

