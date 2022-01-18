Zacks: Analysts Expect eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $249.48 Million

Wall Street analysts expect eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to report sales of $249.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for eHealth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $240.32 million to $257.22 million. eHealth posted sales of $293.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that eHealth will report full year sales of $544.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $535.01 million to $551.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $581.00 million, with estimates ranging from $539.20 million to $638.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow eHealth.

Get eHealth alerts:

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.69). eHealth had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

EHTH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist decreased their target price on shares of eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of eHealth from $62.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of eHealth from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of eHealth from $86.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of eHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.55.

In other eHealth news, Director Dale B. Wolf bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.53 per share, with a total value of $337,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf bought 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.97 per share, with a total value of $719,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 47,500 shares of company stock worth $1,300,785. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EHTH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in eHealth by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in eHealth by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 7,348 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in eHealth by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,171,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of eHealth by 337.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 11,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of eHealth by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EHTH opened at $25.22 on Tuesday. eHealth has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $93.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.46 and its 200 day moving average is $38.66. The company has a market cap of $665.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.12 and a beta of -0.11.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eHealth (EHTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.