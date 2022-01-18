Zacks: Analysts Expect Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) to Post -$0.67 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) to report ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the lowest is ($0.79). Nurix Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.51) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($2.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.93) to ($2.35). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nurix Therapeutics.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NRIX shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nurix Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.43.

Nurix Therapeutics stock traded down $3.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,810. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.12. The firm has a market cap of $886.01 million, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 2.33. Nurix Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $21.53 and a 52-week high of $51.46.

In other news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $34,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,200 shares of company stock valued at $101,996 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRIX. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 5.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 25.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 2.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 138.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 20.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nurix Therapeutics (NRIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.