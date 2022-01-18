Zacks: Analysts Expect Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Will Announce Earnings of $2.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) will announce earnings per share of $2.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Polaris’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.02. Polaris reported earnings per share of $3.34 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Polaris will report full year earnings of $9.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $9.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.62 to $10.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Polaris.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. Polaris had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 57.18%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PII. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Polaris from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.93.

In other Polaris news, Director Kevin M. Farr sold 10,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total value of $1,172,180.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $3,062,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Polaris by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in Polaris by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in Polaris by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 30,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Polaris by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PII traded down $6.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.80. The stock had a trading volume of 18,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,620. Polaris has a 52 week low of $100.52 and a 52 week high of $147.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.20%.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

