Zacks: Analysts Expect Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $162.15 Million

Brokerages predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) will post $162.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $147.25 million and the highest is $173.90 million. Scorpio Tankers posted sales of $138.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full-year sales of $546.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $528.23 million to $563.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $869.91 million, with estimates ranging from $758.31 million to $967.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Scorpio Tankers.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The shipping company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $118.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.86 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 12.18% and a negative net margin of 49.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS.

STNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scorpio Tankers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.72.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter worth $29,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter worth $61,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter worth $185,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter worth $222,000. 43.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STNG opened at $13.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $759.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Scorpio Tankers has a 1 year low of $11.36 and a 1 year high of $24.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is -8.21%.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scorpio Tankers (STNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.