Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Will Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.55. Air Transport Services Group posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Air Transport Services Group.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $465.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.37 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share.

ATSG stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.92. The company had a trading volume of 285,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.55. Air Transport Services Group has a 52 week low of $21.42 and a 52 week high of $31.48.

In related news, VP Deborah A. Loveless sold 3,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $97,616.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David R. Soaper bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.96 per share, for a total transaction of $998,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 16.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp lifted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 149.5% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 1,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 197,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Connacht Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 19.7% in the second quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 11,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

