Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Will Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Analysts expect Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Camtek’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.43. Camtek posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camtek will report full year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.59. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.65 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Camtek.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $70.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.03 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 22.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Camtek from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Camtek from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.20.

CAMT traded down $2.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.48. 448,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,746. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.28. Camtek has a 52-week low of $22.44 and a 52-week high of $49.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 1.48.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAMT. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 2nd quarter worth $37,932,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Camtek by 252.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 591,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,155,000 after acquiring an additional 423,503 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Camtek by 1,555.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,158,000 after acquiring an additional 203,265 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Camtek by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,863,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,483,000 after acquiring an additional 172,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Camtek by 122.9% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 201,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,163,000 after acquiring an additional 111,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

