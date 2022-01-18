Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.81 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) will announce sales of $7.81 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.26 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.31 billion. CNH Industrial reported sales of $8.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full-year sales of $31.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.38 billion to $32.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $32.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.00 billion to $35.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CNH Industrial.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 33.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.

CNHI has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.35 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.04.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 148.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,177,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,684,000 after buying an additional 703,430 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 14.6% during the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 370,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,188,000 after buying an additional 47,135 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 0.5% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,527,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,132,000 after buying an additional 30,520 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 445.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 118,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 97,017 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,387,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,826 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

CNHI opened at $16.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.69. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $12.49 and a fifty-two week high of $19.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

