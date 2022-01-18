Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) to Announce $0.85 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) to report earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for DexCom’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. DexCom reported earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DexCom will report full-year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.91. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $4.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover DexCom.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. DexCom had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

DXCM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on DexCom from $576.00 to $570.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on DexCom from $515.00 to $618.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, lifted their price objective on DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $582.50.

DexCom stock traded down $17.47 on Tuesday, hitting $429.87. 36,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,970. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $41.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.28 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $556.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $535.54. DexCom has a 1 year low of $318.45 and a 1 year high of $659.45.

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.84, for a total value of $1,943,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.91, for a total value of $143,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,420 shares of company stock worth $8,597,547. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in DexCom by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in DexCom by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 78 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in DexCom by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in DexCom by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 89 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

