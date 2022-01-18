Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) Will Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Douglas Dynamics’ earnings. Douglas Dynamics posted earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics will report full-year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.44 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Douglas Dynamics.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $127.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.35 million. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

In related news, Director James L. Janik sold 8,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $374,209.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLOW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,862 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 14,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 76,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Douglas Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PLOW traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.63. The company had a trading volume of 82,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,429. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Douglas Dynamics has a 52-week low of $34.99 and a 52-week high of $51.44. The company has a market capitalization of $864.78 million, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

