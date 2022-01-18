Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $35.48 Million

Brokerages predict that Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) will report sales of $35.48 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Höegh LNG Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $35.10 million to $35.85 million. Höegh LNG Partners reported sales of $36.06 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will report full year sales of $140.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $140.17 million to $140.92 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $131.32 million, with estimates ranging from $122.28 million to $140.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Höegh LNG Partners.

Get Höegh LNG Partners alerts:

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 44.18%. The business had revenue of $35.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HMLP. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Höegh LNG Partners from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Höegh LNG Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

HMLP opened at $4.48 on Tuesday. Höegh LNG Partners has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.22 million, a P/E ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. Höegh LNG Partners’s payout ratio is 2.80%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMLP. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,850,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 178.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 265,559 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 170,180 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 162,064 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 16,599 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 263.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 117,783 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 85,400 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 117,527 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 63,588 shares during the period. 17.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Höegh LNG Partners (HMLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Höegh LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Höegh LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.