Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.51 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) will announce $7.51 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.50 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.54 billion. Micron Technology posted sales of $6.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full-year sales of $31.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.29 billion to $32.41 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $36.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.57 billion to $39.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Micron Technology.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Micron Technology from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $97.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $681,347.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 97,107 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total value of $9,324,214.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,407 shares of company stock worth $13,232,161 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 98.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,223,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $159,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,129 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 564.4% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,203,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $357,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,088 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 11.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 71,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,116,000 after acquiring an additional 7,536 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 110.8% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 25,495 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 13,402 shares during the period. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 16.4% in the second quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 426,935 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,281,000 after acquiring an additional 60,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

